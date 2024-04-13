38-year-old WWE Superstar comments on Damian Priest and The Undertaker's interaction following WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sent out a message after Damian Priest and The Undertaker's interaction following WrestleMania XL.

At WrestleMania XL, The Scottish Warrior challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. During the bout, McIntyre took advantage of a weary and broken-down Seth Rollins and attacked him incessantly. Despite Seth Rollins showcasing immaculate valor and grit, he failed to retain his title. McIntyre then boasted about his win to CM Punk, who attacked The Scottish Warrior. This led to Damian Priest emerging with his MITB contract and successfully cashing in.

In a new post by WWE on social media, The Deadman was seen interacting with Priest and congratulating him for his success. 38-year-old McIntyre responded to the same clip as he asked if they were messing with him after his unexpected loss.

"Are you guys just messing with me now?"

Check out Damian Priest's comment below:

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker sent a sarcastic warning to Pat McAfee

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently sent a message of warning to commentator Pat McAfee.

During Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' bout at WrestleMania, The Deadman made a surprise appearance. The Phenom left The Rock reeling on the mat with a vicious chokeslam and ensured that there were no obstacles on Cody Rhodes' road to finishing his story.

He then took to Instagram to pose with commentator Pat McAfee. The legend also reminded the former NFL punter to be on his good side at all times.

Check out The Undertaker's Instagram post below:

Both Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest were present on the latest edition of RAW, and it remains to be seen who their first challengers will be. The world champions are also likely to be separated via the Draft which is scheduled to take place later this month.

