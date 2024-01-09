38-year-old WWE Superstar promises he's "not flinching" at competition for WrestleMania 40 main event

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 40 is already filled with anticipation. The heat is already rising with potential storylines in play as a 38-year-old star declared that he'll fight tooth and nail, no matter the obstacle.

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes won last year's Royal Rumble to headline WrestleMania 39 and locked horns against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Courtesy of The Bloodline's distraction, Rhodes failed to capture the title from The Tribal Chief.

Ahead of Showcase of the Immortals in April in Philadephia, The Rock returned to RAW, laying out Jinder Mahal and hinting at a potential showdown with his cousin, Reigns, with the "Head of the Table" reference. CM Punk also returned to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly a decade and announced his spot for Royal Rumble 2024, setting his sights on headlining WrestleMania this year.

These megastars' comeback has put questions on Cody Rhodes' fate of pursuing the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship held by The Bloodline leader.

During a recent chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the 38-year-old star shared he is working relentlessly to earn his spot for WrestleMania 40's main event:

“The Rock is The Great One–he’s still electrifying. CM Punk is one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling. I know what I’m up against. Look at the roster–it’s loaded with stars. But that doesn’t bother me. I’m not flinching. I’m not rooting against anyone else, I’m just working to make it happen,” Rhodes said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

Since the post-Survivor Series RAW episode, the former Intercontinental Champion has been involved in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Styles misted Cody Rhodes after he revealed himself to be behind cryptic messages on the red brand show. The two men first faced off on the December 11, 2023, episode of RAW, which the 38-year-old star won due to DQ.

The animosity grew between the two stars as Nakamura took cheap shots at Rhodes until they finally squared off in a Street Fight on January 8. The American Nightmare picked up a massive win over Shinsuke Nakamura, seemingly putting an end to their rivalry.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has announced his spot for Royal Rumble 2024. It remains to be seen if Rhodes wins the 30-man contest to challenge Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

