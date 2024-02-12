38-year-old WWE Superstar says his ultimate goal is WrestleMania (Exclusive)

While he has won the WWE 24/7 and Cruiserweight Championships before, a particular superstar will apparently not be satisfied until he makes it to WrestleMania to win another singles title.

The superstar in question is Akira Tozawa. He has been involved with the Stamford-based promotion since 2016, having participated in a variety of matches. Tozawa became a member of the Alpha Academy stable in October last year, marking a new chapter in his career. Despite his relatively smaller size, he is very skilled in the ring, as evidenced by his match against Bronson Reed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Akira Tozawa stated that he wanted a shot to perform at WrestleMania someday.

"My goal is WrestleMania. Going to WrestleMania, and I get a title. Single title. I have had 24/7 & Cruiserweight title, but it's different. I wanna get the singles title at the Mania." [3:08 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Akira Tozawa's character is too similar to another WWE superstar, according to Vince Russo

While Vince Russo admires both R-Truth and Akira Tozawa, he believes that WWE is making a mistake by presenting the two characters too similarly.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE writer stated:

"You know what the problem is for me? You can't have R-Truth and Tozawa because they're playing the same exact character. You got to pick one bro, and the one should be Truth and not Tozawa. But they're playing basically the same exact character," Vince Russo said. [4:01 - 4:21]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Akira Tozawa still has a lot of years in his pro wrestling career. It remains to be seen what he will achieve in the future, and whether his dream of performing in WrestleMania will come true.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE