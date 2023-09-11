38-year-old WWE Superstar sends a cryptic message after losing to Ricochet for the first time ever; he lost twice and the record is now 5-2!

The former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet captured his first-ever win over a certain WWE Superstar in a televised and non-televised bout. The star in question is Karrion Kross, who sent a cryptic message on social media after losing to The One and Only twice in just 48 hours.

In the Stamford-based promotion, Kross and Ricohet have faced each other seven times in total since 2021. The Doom Walker has emerged victorious over the 34-year-old star on an episode of RAW, Main Event show, Live House Shows, and during a Holiday tour show.

The former two-time NXT Champion overall had a record of 5-0 wins over the High-Flyer, but things took a wild turn during this past weekend. During WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event in New York, Ricochet managed to beat Kross as the same was witnessed the next day at Sunday Stunner show in Virginia.

Losing twice in just two days has made The One and Only's tally to a 5-2 record, which has triggered the 38-year-old star mysteriously. Karrion Kross took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message after losing to the former Intercontinental Champion:

"Alack, there lies more peril in thine eye than twenty of their swords: look thou but sweet, And I am proof against their enmity.⏳," Kross wrote.

WWE star Ricochet wants a rematch with former world champion

Before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment, the 34-year-old star took on the internet with a frenzy for his match against former IWGP World Champion Will Ospreay.

The two men clashed during NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors 23 tournament and showcased impeccable athleticism and in-ring skills. As of now, Ricochet is signed with WWE on RAW roaster. Meanwhile, his former rival's NJPW contract is set to expire next year.

While speaking to Nick Hausman on the Haus of Wrestling podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion confessed he would like to face Will Ospreay down the line again:

"Absolutely, I would absolutely love to have another opportunity for me and Ospreay to have another bout. Especially because I believe, the last one, I think he won. That’s so dumb. So, I would love to have my revenge on Will Ospreay in any capacity," he said.

It will be exciting to see Karrion Kross turn his attention to The One and Only and potentially start a feud ahead of the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

