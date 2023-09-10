WWE Superstar Ricochet wants a rematch with former world champion

WWE RAW star Ricochet is one of the foremost high-fliers in the wrestling world. Back in 2016, one of his bouts sent the internet wrestling community into a frenzy.

That night, he faced former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. They clashed during NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors 23 tournament in a clash that some fans raved about for its astonishing athleticism. Others, however, referred to the contest between the two acrobatic stars as "violent dancing."

Regardless, the rivalry between Ricochet and Ospreay embedded itself in the minds of fans, and many have been clamoring for a modern rematch. Ricochet is currently featured on WWE RAW, while Will Ospreay is set to finish up his contract with NJPW early next year. The English star made his latest AEW appearance in a match against Chris Jericho at All In last month.

Ricochet himself would like to face his old foe once again, which he confessed to while speaking with Nick Hausman on a recent episode of the Haus of Wrestling podcast:

"He’s like my little brother. Absolutely, I would absolutely love to have another opportunity for me and Ospreay to have another bout. Especially because I believe, the last one, I think he won. That’s so dumb. So, I would love to have my revenge on Will Ospreay in any capacity. Absolutely."

Despite the obvious respect the 34-year-old has for Ospreay, he urged his old rival to slow down and stay healthy:

"But like you said, he’s doing his own thing. He’s making his own; he’s paving his own way. He’s doing his own thing on his own time. So, if it happens, it happens, but until then, I do just hope he stays healthy. Stop doing so much stuff and hurting yourself so much."

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently commented on Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay competed in what may have been the biggest match of his career so far when he clashed with WWE legend and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at All In on August 27th. The two wrestled in front of more than 81,000 of Ospreay's countrymen at Wembley Stadium in London.

Speaking on a recent edition of Talk is Jericho, The Ocho had nothing but praise for Ospreay, claiming that the 30-year-old has "millions" coming to him regardless of whether he signs with WWE or AEW next year:

"Wembley really putting the icing on the cake for the Will Ospreay story when his contract is up in a few months. He does have millions of dollars coming to him, no matter who he signs with."

Do you think Will Ospreay will sign with WWE when his NJPW contract is up next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!