38-year-old WWE Superstar sends eerie warning to Bobby Lashley

A WWE Superstar recently sent a warning to Bobby Lashley ahead of his Elimination Chamber qualification match against Bronson Reed. The name in question is SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross-led faction, The Final Testament, is currently involved in a rivalry against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The two groups were scheduled to face each other in a six-man tag team match on the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, they started brawling before the referee could even signal for the contest to begin.

Karrion Kross recently took to Instagram to send a warning to his rival Bobby Lashley. The former NXT Champion shared a picture from a recent edition of the blue brand showcasing The Final Testament assaulting The All Mighty:

"In the back of your mind, Until it’s in the back of your head… Again. And again. And again. And on. And on. And on. #WWE ⏳#SmackDown," he wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Bobby Lashley opens up about not being on the WrestleMania 39 card

Bobby Lashley was expected to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, the plan had to be scrapped due to the health issues The Eater of Worlds faced. It resulted in The All Mighty missing The Show of Shows altogether.

During an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, the former Intercontinental Champion expressed his disappointment about not being a part of the premium live event:

"I was beyond disappointed. I'm not gonna say pessimistic, [but I was] disappointed, because I am a kind of chill person. The thing that disappoints me the most is all the work that I put in. We have live events throughout the year, I'm on all of them – every one of the pay-per-views. We had some mix ups and change ups, and then next [thing] you know I'm pulled off the biggest show. It s**ked to me, because I have my kids. The kids watch me, and leading up to it they were like, 'Dad are we going to WrestleMania?' And I was like, 'Look, if you guys want to go. I just don't know if I'm gonna do anything there,'" he said.

Expand Tweet

Lashley would be looking forward to not only qualifying for the Elimination Chamber Match but also picking up the win to get an opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

If The All Mighty fails to win the Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, another potential bout for the 47-year-old at The Grandest Stage Of Them All could be against Karrion Kross.

Will Bobby Lashley be a part of WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE