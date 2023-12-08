Former WWE Champion was "beyond disappointed" to missing WrestleMania 39; says it "s**ked"

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently voiced his frustrations regarding his absence from Wrestlemania 39 earlier this year.

WWE Superstars eagerly await the year-long anticipation of being a part of Wrestlemania, the biggest annual event in the wrestling world. Hence, it's disheartening when top stars miss this for various reasons. This year, Bobby Lashley experienced such disappointment when his plans with Bray Wyatt were scrapped due to the latter's health issues.

During an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Lashley said he was 'beyond disappointed' about missing Wrestlemania 39, mainly because he generally keeps a laid-back attitude.

"I was beyond disappointed. I'm not gonna say pessimistic, [but I was] disappointed, because I am a kind of chill person. The thing that disappoints me the most is all the work that I put in. We have live events throughout the year, I'm on all of them – every one of the pay-per-views. We had some mix ups and change ups, and then next [thing] you know I'm pulled off the biggest show." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

He also mentioned the difficulty in breaking this news to his kids, who eagerly looked forward to seeing him perform at the event.

"It s**ked to me, because I have my kids. The kids watch me, and leading up to it they were like, 'Dad are we going to Wrestlemania?' And I was like, 'Look, if you guys want to go. I just don't know if I'm gonna do anything there.' All the while I was like, 'There's no way that's gonna be [the case]. I have to be in WrestleMania. I've been in every WrestleMania in my entire career with the WWE. I've always been in a spotlight match. I have been in every pay-per-view, everything.'" [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Bobby Lashley was recently victorious on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley faced Butch during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The match became official following a backstage confrontation before the show.

Butch, who was without his Brawling Brutes stablemate Ridge Holland at ringside, ultimately came up short as Lashley clinched the victory with a devastating spear.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bobby Lashley and Street Profits.

What did you make of Bobby Lashley's recent remarks about missing Wrestlemania? Let us know in the comments section below.

