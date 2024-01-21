38-year-old WWE Superstar sends sarcastic reply to Judgment Day member following bold claim

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently reacted to Judgment Day member Damian Priest issuing him a warning before this week's RAW.

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, The Archer of Infamy will face The Scottish Warrior in a singles bout. Before the show, Priest mentioned how he won't go easy on McIntyre during their showdown:

"MONDAY can't come soon enough. This beating is overdue so don't expect me to take it easy," he tweeted.

The Judgment Day member once again issued a warning to the 38-year-old, drawing a sarcastic response from the latter:

"Rent. Free." McIntyre replied.

Check out Priest and Drew McIntyre's Twitter exchange below:

McIntyre has repeatedly stopped Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Archer of Infamy will aim to exact revenge on his rival when they lock horns on Monday.

Vince Russo criticized WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's booking

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized Drew McIntyre's recent storyline.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo highlighted how McIntyre wasn't showing enough aggression as part of his current character:

"I swear They did this again. And Drew's gotta speak up, man. You got Cody getting the last word in, doing the mic drop and just walking away, and Drew doing nothing," he said.

Russo mentioned that despite being more physically imposing than Cody Rhodes, McIntyre didn't attack him after their war of words on a recent episode of RAW. The veteran added that the segment made The Scottish Warrior look weak:

"That's where Drew's gotta say something. I'm sorry, bro. I mean, seriously. You're gonna let the guy drop the mic and just let him walk away when everybody sees on camera, you're bigger than this guy, you're more muscular than this guy, and it looks like you can kill this guy any time you want to. But instead of doing that, for the second week in a row, we're gonna drop the mic and just walk out of the ring," Russo said. [From 2:30 onward]

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can defeat Damian Priest on the final RAW before Royal Rumble 2024.

