38-year-old WWE Superstar teases huge character change; wants to "kill" the past

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar recently teased a huge character change and said he wants to "kill" the past.

Although Baron Corbin had a promising start to his WWE career, it hasn't been the case recently. Since his debut on the main roster, he has slowly lost all his credibility. Over the years, he has undergone multiple gimmick changes that have only done him more harm than good. Even the presence of a manager such as JBL couldn't rejuvenate his career.

Recently, Corbin returned to WWE NXT and brought back his 'Lone Wolf' gimmick when he challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. However, after coming up short again, Corbin may consider another change.

Tonight on NXT, a promo package showed Baron Corbin seemingly burning everything from his past. He teased that he would make a major change to his character.

“I understand to dictate my future, I can’t bank on the past. I have to kill it. I don’t need anyone bowing down to me, I don’t want a position of authority, doesn’t matter if I have pockets or what’s inside. I damn sure don’t need a manager and I haven’t worked eight long years to go all the way back to the beginning. Burn all the ships. I can’t go back. There’s no going back. It’s no more gimmicks, no-nonsense, no bulls**t." [0:01 to 0:44]

It will be interesting to see if this new change in character will finally help rejuvenate Baron Corbin's career.

