38-year-old WWE Superstar tweets one-word reaction after Rey Mysterio attacks Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio finally snapped and attacked his son Dominik, and one WWE Superstar seemed very pleased with the outcome.

The Judgment Day member confronted his family members, who were sitting at ringside. To make matters worse, Dominik insulted his mother. This eventually led to Rey hitting his son and accepting his challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Twitter, Santos Escobar reacted to Rey finally hitting Dominik. In recent weeks, the 38-year-old star has aligned himself with the WWE legend against The Judgment Day.

"RESPECT." wrote Escobar

Check out Escobar's tweet:

Hay limites para todo en la vida y tu hijo mío has cruzado uno de los más importantes!!

El respeto a tu madre y tu hermana…



Teddy Long recently spoke about Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik

Former WWE SmackDown GM Teddy Long recently spoke about Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik Mysterio. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Long briefly spoke about the feud. He said:

"Well, Rey [Mysterio] is certainly a great friend of mine. I had a chance to spend some time with him a little bit at his home in San Diego. So, it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy. You guys were talking about him facing his son Dominik [Mysterio]. Here we have the student and the teacher. If I know Rey, and you guys do too, the teacher never gives all his tricks. I don't care whether it's his son or not."

Long further spoke about Rey potentially being ambushed at the Hall of Fame ceremony:

"Let's hope that's how it goes, but maybe in the Hall of Fame, like Bill [Apter] said, there's never been an interaction like that. It's always been run pretty smooth. But you know, if it was me, I'd have Dominik drop him in the Hall of Fame right on his feet. But they may take it more seriously now and kind of leave it out, but old school now, that's how you make a WrestleMania match really mean something!"

Mysterio will be inducted into the Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 39. At this year's Show of Shows, he will aim to secure a big win over Dominik.

