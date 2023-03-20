Teddy Long says legendary 15-time Champion could be assaulted at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year (Exclusive)

Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. But he will be watching along this year as one of his long-time friends Rey Mysterio will receive the honor of induction. However, he feels there could be a big twist.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long alongside Wrestling legend Bill Apter and Mac Davis to talk about the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame.

As you may know, The Hall of Fame ceremony is generally considered to be fully out of character, with the event being all about the legends who are inducted. Even Vince McMahon famously had a rule to never mention him or show him on camera. However, there have been exceptions on a few occasions like 2022 when he inducted The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame.

Teddy Long said that Rey Mysterio is a great friend of his, and spoke about the upcoming father-son WrestleMania match that hasn't been made official yet:

"Well, Rey [Mysterio] is certainly a great friend of mine. I had a chance to spend some time with him a little bit at his home in San Diego. So, it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy. You guys were talking about him facing his son Dominik [Mysterio]. Here we have the student and the teacher. If I know Rey, and you guys do too, the teacher never gives all his tricks. I don't care whether it's his son or not." (3:30-4:02)

He said that while things go smoothly in the Hall of Fame, he wouldn't be surprised to see Dominik Mysterio attack his father ahead of their big WrestleMania clash.

"Let's hope that's how it goes, but maybe in the Hall of Fame, like Bill [Apter] said, there's never been an interaction like that. It's always been run pretty smooth. But you know, if it was me, I'd have Dominik drop him in the Hall of Fame right on his feet. But they may take it more seriously now and kind of leave it out, but old school now, that's how you make a WrestleMania match really mean something!" (4:03-4:31)

Will Teddy Long ever think of returning to WWE?

When asked about possibly returning to WWE in 2023, Teddy Long stated on a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine that it would have to be on his own terms:

"If I get a call, I swear it'll have to be on my terms. I don't want anything more than live events unless, once in a while, I'm there, and it means something. Maybe going in and doing TV now and then, I'm fine with that. But I don't want any more full-time."

