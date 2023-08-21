38-year veteran says he'll never make a full-time WWE return (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently stated that he wasn't keen on returning to WWE for a full-time role and would return only for sporadic appearances here and there.

Long is one of the greatest on-screen figures in wrestling. He served as SmackDown General Manager from 2004-2012, making him the longest-tenured authority figure in WWE history. Teddy Long's persona struck a chord with the promotion's massive fanbase and made him a beloved figure.

He only occasionally appears on TV now, with his last appearance coming during the 2023 Draft. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that he would be present whenever WWE needed his services.

However, the Hall of Famer made it clear that he was beyond the stage of returning to the company to assume a grueling full-time role.

"And that's how I feel too, man. If they call me for something, I'll go back and do them a favor. That's fine. But I don't want no full-time," said Teddy Long. [7:06 - 7:13]

WWE legend Teddy Long on his equation with Nia Jax

On a previous edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long opened up about Nia Jax, saying she was a sweetheart. The Hall of Famer also praised Jax for always standing up for herself and not taking s**t from anybody backstage.

"She's beautiful. She's a sweetheart. She'd always come up and mess with me. Nia is a sweetheart, but the one thing I like about her is she doesn't take no s**t. And she knows how to protect herself and I love her for that," said Teddy Long.

Nia Jax was released from WWE in November 2021 after a seven-year stint with the company. She made a surprise appearance during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match as the final entrant.

