"I trusted him with my body" - 39-year-old former WWE star claims Brock Lesnar could've gotten away by legitimately hurting him

Former WWE star Zach Gowen recently opened up about sharing the ring with Brock Lesnar.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, Lesnar established himself as one of the fastest-rising stars in the professional wrestling industry. Meanwhile, Gowen, whose left leg was amputated years ago, is the only one-legged WWE star in history.

Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive - Wrestling Interviews recently, Gowen claimed that he trusted Lesnar with his body when the two men shared the ring.

Interestingly enough, the 39-year-old stated that if Lesnar legitimately hurt him during their match, he would have to face zero consequences due to the massive heat on Gowen at the time.

"I trusted him with my body, you know, to take care of me and at the time I had so much heat in the locker room that if he legitimately hurt me, he would've suffered zero ramifications.... and I wanted to create something special and I wanted to create a moment and I wanted to amp up the level of violence because I always liked those big guy vs. little guy matches. I liked the uniqueness," said Gowen. [From 0:51 to 1:19]

Zach Gowen @ZachGowen through the stage but we couldn't come up with HOW we would get up there. That plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair Fun fact: The original plan was for Brock to F5 off the FISTthrough the stage but we couldn't come up with HOW we would get up there. That plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair Fun fact: The original plan was for Brock to F5 off the FIST 👊 through the stage but we couldn't come up with HOW we would get up there. That plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair https://t.co/UcGfl7NlpM

Brock Lesnar was recently spotted with the head of a buck

The Beast Incarnate has been absent from WWE programming since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, he was unable to end his arch-rival's reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar prefers to live a private life and isn't generally spotted in public. He also resides on a farm in Saskatchewan and is fond of hunting.

A recent image of Brock Lesnar has now gone viral on social media, as the former WWE Universal Champion was spotted posing with the head of a buck that he might've killed.

Please credit Rewind Recap Relive - Wrestling Interviews and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far