WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's latest photo receives massive backlash from fans

Brock Lesnar's latest picture during his WWE hiatus hasn't sat well with a lot of fans.

Brock Lesnar last wrestled in a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022. The Beast Incarnate lost the Last Man Standing match to Roman Reigns and immediately went on a hiatus. As per the latest reports, Lesnar is set to return to WWE next month.

Lesnar leads an incredibly private life and usually stays away from the limelight. He resides on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan. Fans are aware that Lesnar likes to hunt. A recent picture of Lesnar is now making the rounds on social media, in which he can be seen posing with the head of a buck that he seemingly killed. Check out the picture HERE.

Brock Lesnar's picture with a dead buck received major backlash from fans on social media

Brock Lesnar is quite possibly the most dangerous athlete to ever step foot in the WWE ring. Although Lesnar likes to stay away from the spotlight that comes with the pro-wrestling business, he boasts a massive fan following. WWE's posts featuring Lesnar always do impressive numbers on social media. Lesnar's latest picture seems like an exception, though.

Judging by the replies to the photo, it's clear that some fans aren't happy with Lesnar. Check out some of the responses below:

Tyler Parkinson @TylerParkinso14 @WrestleOps I love Brock, he’s a beast. But trophy hunting should not be a thing @WrestleOps I love Brock, he’s a beast. But trophy hunting should not be a thing

Jugal Shah @itsmejugal_ @WrestleOps People getting excited and happy seeing an animal getting killed and used as a trophy by a celebrity really need help. It's sad :( @WrestleOps People getting excited and happy seeing an animal getting killed and used as a trophy by a celebrity really need help. It's sad :(

Lesnar has previously mentioned his passion for hunting. In an interview with The Michael Kay Show, Lesnar opened up about a scary encounter that he had with a bull moose:

"No, I just don't, like... maybe when I was like, younger, as a kid, senior, in high school maybe. As a grown man, no. Oh! I take it back! Last fall, I did get a little spooked by a bull moose. I got charged a little bit in the bush by a bull moose. First, I got a little flustered. But then I contained myself and then I shot him," said Lesnar.

Rumor has it that Lesnar will compete at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Lesnar will reportedly face Bobby Lashley at the Saudi Arabia event.

What do you think of Lesnar's new picture? Do you agree with the fans who expressed offense to it? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

