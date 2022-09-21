Potential spoiler on Brock Lesnar's WWE return - Reports

Multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar could reportedly return to WWE television within a couple of months.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen in action at WWE SummerSlam 2022 earlier this year. In the show's main event, he took on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a brutal "Last Man Standing" match but could not defeat him. While he has been on a hiatus since then, Lesnar was heavily featured in the poster for WWE Day 1, set to take place next year on January 1.

Xero News has now reported that Lesnar is set to return to WWE television in October. However, the exact date is not disclosed yet. The plan is for him to compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Cowboy Brock Lesnar appreciation tweet.



What a year it was to witness that side of Brock Lesnar from his return at Summerslam 2021 all the way to Summerslam 2022. Cowboy Brock Lesnar appreciation tweet. What a year it was to witness that side of Brock Lesnar from his return at Summerslam 2021 all the way to Summerslam 2022. https://t.co/I0XN1wO2A0

Brock Lesnar's rumored opponent at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia in November for Crown Jewel 2022. These international events have previously heavily featured veterans and legendary stars, with one of the most prominent names being Brock Lesnar.

Previous reports have suggested that the Beast Incarnate could reportedly be facing current United States Champion Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Plus you’re adding major elevation & importance to the title with two big names on a big show, a no brainer.



Run it back please, Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar ll for the *US Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.Plus you’re adding major elevation & importance to the title with two big names on a big show, a no brainer.Run it back please, @TripleH Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar ll for the *US Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.Plus you’re adding major elevation & importance to the title with two big names on a big show, a no brainer. Run it back please, @TripleH. https://t.co/CRkCdwIwwi

Lesnar and Lashley faced each other earlier this year at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. At the premium live event, the latter won the "dream match" to become the new WWE Champion, albeit with some outside interference from Roman Reigns.

Following that, at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia, Lashley was scheduled to defend his WWE Title inside the Chamber. However, he was forced to pull out of the match due to injury. Lesnar destroyed the other competitors inside the Chamber to win the championship back.

With their last two matches not having a clean finish, there's clear scope for a proper rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 seems to be the perfect place for that, and if it involves the United States Championship, the title will get a huge boost.

Do you think Lesnar will return to face Lashley? Sound off in the comments below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley rematch at WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far