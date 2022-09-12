Reported early plan on who Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will face at Crown Jewel 

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will seemingly be returning soon and will be part of the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

Goldberg's last match in WWE occurred earlier in the year when he faced Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. While Lesnar's last match was also against The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2022.

Xero News has reported that The Beast Incarnate will allegedly be facing his old rival Bobby Lashley on the show, whereas Goldberg could face either Omos or Veer Mahaan. The report also suggests that Lesnar and Goldberg both pitched in to be part of the show.

It would also be a good idea for Goldberg to face an upcoming talent. Not only would it help elevate someone like Mahaan or Omos, but it would also help Goldberg regain his credibility after losing to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber.

Brock Lesnar could redeem himself against Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar has faced Bobby Lashley only once before. The All Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate to win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble earlier this year. While Lesnar regained the title in an Elimination Chamber match, he is still yet to defeat Bobby Lashley one-on-one.

Current US Champion Lashley told BT Sport that beating Lesnar was a great moment for him.

"It was one of the greatest moments. We talked about it this week, beating Brock Lesnar is a big step in my career. And going out there the main thing I wanted to do as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had. Everybody knows Brocks gonna throw you around a lot, he's gonna hit the F5. He's gonna try to beat you up, he's gonna try to beat you down,'' said Lashley.

﻿Fans were hoping that the two men would square off again and get to put on a better match without outside interference.

What are your thoughts on the match scheduled for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia? Share in the comment section below.

