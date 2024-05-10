39-year-old former WWE Superstar claims he's excited about Jacob Fatu's highly anticipated debut

According to rumors, Jacob Fatu's WWE debut is inevitable. A former WWE Superstar who is excited to see the arrival of Fatu in the Stamford-based promotion is JTG.

The 39-year-old is currently signed to the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). However, he was best known for his time in WWE, where he was part of the Cryme Tyme tag team with the late Shad Gaspard. Cryme Tyme are former OVW Tag Team Champions as well.

On X/Twitter, JTG claimed he was hyped up about Jacob Fatu's highly anticipated WWE debut. The Stamford-based promotion has not yet confirmed the signing of the 32-year-old star but reports have suggested that it was a matter of time before Fatu joined the Stamford-based company.

"I can't remember the last tyme ive been hyped up about a debut!" JTG shared.

Check out JTG's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited to see when will Jacob Fatu finally make his debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. commented on the potential WWE debut of Jacob Fatu

Afa Anoa'i Jr. commented on the possibility of Jacob Fatu joining WWE and spoke highly of the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

While speaking on Muscle Man Malcolm, Afa Anoa'i Jr. avoided spoiling Fatu's inevitable WWE debut but believes he will be a "killer" on national TV.

"Jacob's a killer man. Jacob's going to go right to the top. Once he goes wherever it is that he's going to go, you know. No spoilers from me, but whenever he pops up on national TV, he's going to be a killer. He's going to be a top guy. He's going to be the one to reckon with for years to come, that's for sure," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said.

Post-WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline has undergone major changes with the addition of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Solo Sikoa has also taken charge of the heel faction, amid the absence of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows this year. Meanwhile, The Rock also took some time off of WWE programming after WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen whether Jacob Fatu will join The Bloodline soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback