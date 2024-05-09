"He's going to be a killer" - Afa Anoa'i Jr on the possibility of record-breaking champion joining WWE

Solo Sikoa's The Bloodline changed the landscape of WWE after Backlash in France, as Tanga Loa joined the fray. Meanwhile, Afa Anoa'i Jr. commented on the possibility of a record-breaking champion joining the Stamford-based promotion.

The Anoa'i Family is no stranger to holding gold and making records in WWE. Roman Reigns and The Usos made history during their recent run, and Jacob Fatu has achieved the same feat outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Muscle Man Malcolm, Afa Anoa'i Jr. (FKA Manu) spoke about the possibility of the longest reigning MLW World Champion, Jacob Fatu, appearing on WWE without spoiling too much:

"Jacob's a killer man. Jacob's going to go right to the top. Once he goes wherever it is that he's going to go, you know. No spoilers from me, but whenever he pops up on national TV, he's going to be a killer. He's going to be a top guy. He's going to be the one to reckon with for years to come, that's for sure. (From 7:55 to 8:15)

Backstage concerns ahead of Jacob Fatu's rumored WWE debut - Reports

Solo Sikoa has been adding members to The Bloodline after he took over the group. After Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, rumors stated that Jacob Fatu had signed with WWE and would align with the trio in the coming weeks.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there are concerns regarding Fatu's impending debut, as he could potentially outshine The Tribal Heir. It was also reported that Sikoa's aggression was strategized to establish him as the main force of the faction:

"Interesting tidbit here: sources suggest that Solo Sikoa’s recent aggressive streak is part of a strategy to establish him as ‘the’ main force within this new phase of the Bloodline, ahead of Jacob Fatu’s debut. However, some trepidation remains within creative over fear that Fatu’s presence could outshine Solo at this stage."

Later, another report stated there were no issues between Fatu and Sikoa. It will be interesting to see when the Samoan Werewolf makes his debut for the Stamford-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on The New Bloodline? Sound off!

