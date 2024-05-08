Update on backstage concern with The Bloodline ahead of major WWE debut - Reports

Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline following WrestleMania 40 after Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes and went on a hiatus. Now there has been an update on the report that the company is concerned about the Samoan faction's leadership ahead of the rumored arrival of a new superstar.

Earlier today, WrestleVotes shared a post on social media that they heard there was some concern backstage about Solo Sikoa. The source stated that some backstage are worried that Jacob Fatu will overshadow Sikoa in The Bloodline once he debuts for the promotion.

However, Steve Carrier of Ringside News has now refuted that report. According to Ringside News, the report earlier today is "completely fabricated" and there isn't backstage concern about Sikoa and the faction at the moment.

Solo Sikoa booted Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline following his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL. He introduced Tama Tonga as Jimmy's replacement and the two stars teamed up to defeat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

Tanga Loa made his debut with the promotion at the premium live event in France and helped the heel faction pick up the win.

Former WWE writer comments on issue with The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently discussed an issue with The Bloodline and some changes that need to be made in the faction's presentation.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the group has several Samoan superstars. He stated that the promotion needs to do a better job of allowing WWE fans to get to know each star individually rather than having them all have similar character traits.

"We've gotta know who these Samoans are on an individual basis. You know what I'm saying? They gotta have different personalities, they gotta be different kinds of people. They just all can't be Samoan killers. That's what it looks like it's gonna be. I hope it's not," he said. [From 53:20 onward]

Roman Reigns is the leader of the heel faction but has not been seen since WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be fascinating to see how The Tribal Chief reacts to the changes to his faction when he returns to SmackDown.

