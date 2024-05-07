WWE veteran highlights major flaw with The Bloodline's current booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has commented on Solo Sikoa adding new members to The Bloodline. The group shockingly welcomed a new member at Backlash 2024.

At Backlash in France, Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga faced off against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight. KO and Orton looked poised to win the encounter when Tanga Loa showed up and broke the pin. This allowed Sikoa to hit the Samoan Spike on Owens for the win. Loa joined the group following the contest.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said WWE needed to give backstories to the new members of The Bloodline. He explained why fans needed to know their characters better to relate with them. The former writer detailed that not all affiliates of the faction could be booked as mercenaries and the company must work on their gimmicks.

"We've gotta know who these Samoans are on an individual basis. You know what I'm saying? They gotta have different personalities, they gotta be different kinds of people. They just all can't be Samoan killers. That's what it looks like it's gonna be. I hope it's not." [From 53:20 onwards]

Since Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania XL Night Two, Solo Sikoa has seemingly become the new leader of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if more members will join the faction in the coming months and how it will impact their relationship with The Tribal Chief.

