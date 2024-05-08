Why hasn't Jacob Fatu joined The Bloodline yet despite signing with WWE? Likely reason explored

At Backlash France, The Bloodline added a new member to their faction. With Solo Sikoa at the helm, the faction now consists of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and reluctantly, The Wiseman, Paul Heyman. However, while this is an impressive group of superstars, fans have long been anticipating another addition.

Jacob Fatu is rumored to have signed with WWE, and many are expecting to see him join The Bloodline soon. However, weeks after Solo Sikoa took over, the son of legendary Anoa'i family wrestler, Sam Fatu, has yet to debut. So, what is holding things up?

With The Bloodline now firmly functioning under new management, it seems almost inevitable that Jacob Fatu will be the next to join. The group has a new tag team with Tonga and Loa, and Sikoa will be going after the major titles. However, there could be several reasons why WWE is delaying Fatu's debut, and here are a few:

WWE could be building anticipation around Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline

With Tanga Loa now joining The Bloodline, it seems as though WWE will wait a while before introducing new members. But while this may dishearten many who were looking forward to Jacob Fatu's debut, it could end up working in the company's favor.

As Sikoa continues to usher The Bloodline into the new era, fans will be giddy with anticipation, waiting to see what happens next. With that in mind, delaying Fatu's introduction as a new member will only add to said anticipation. This will keep fans engaged with the current storyline, while also keeping the faction relevant in the absence of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Expand Tweet

Fatu deserves to make a debut at a major Premium Live Event

Jacob Fatu is one of the most talented free agents in the pro wrestling business. His skill and ability in the squared circle are undeniable. As such, he deserves to make his WWE debut at a major Premium Live Event.

Granted, Backlash France was an incredible show, and having Fatu make his debut there would have blown the roof off the LDLC Arena. However, it would be even more wild if he were to join The Bloodline, at an even bigger PLE, like SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

Fatu joining up with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa at The Biggest Party of The Summer will truly launch a new era for the group. So, the Stamford-based promotion could be waiting for this very moment to present him to the WWE Universe.

Fatu could side with Roman Reigns and The Usos instead of Solo Sikoa

The way things are going with The Bloodline, it seems as though Solo Sikoa is completely getting rid of the old regime. Not only has The Enforcer kicked out Jimmy Uso, but he also refuses to let Paul Heyman inform Roman Reigns about the recent events. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sikoa and Reigns on opposite sides once the latter returns.

Perhaps WWE is waiting for Reigns' return before debuting Jacob Fatu. Who knows? Contrary to popular belief, Fatu may even side with Reigns and The Usos against Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

All things considered, it feels like only a matter of time before Jacob Fatu joins the heel faction. It will be interesting to see if the creative team unleashes the talented star at SummerSlam this August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback