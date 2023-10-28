39-year-old major WWE RAW Superstar undergoing significant character change following recent return would "sell tickets," says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently urged a returning RAW Superstar to undergo a character change.

The star in question is Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force spent nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company, during which time she held the RAW Women's Title and the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she was released from her contract in November 2021. Last month, the 39-year-old returned to Monday Night RAW after nearly two years of absence.

Despite being a dominant force on the red brand, Booker T believes Jax should undergo a character change. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker urged her to drop the "beautiful monster" gimmick.

"I do want to see Nia Jax, you know, in that monster role. But, you know, it's kinda hard when I watch that because, you know, she's a beautiful girl and she plays the beautiful girl role, the beautiful monster. I wanna see Nia Jax take the gloves off, take the make up off, and just come out there and just beat the hell out of somebody. And let me tell you, that Nia Jax right there is the Nia Jax that will sell some tickets," he said. [From 01:06:18 t0 01:06:51]

Check out the entire video below:

Top RAW Superstar ending Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title reign would cause major problems for WWE, believes Booker T. Check out his comments here.

Nia Jax will compete for the Women's World Title at WWE Crown Jewel

After her return to the Stamford-based company, Nia Jax quickly entered the Women's World Championship picture. She will now compete in a Fatal-Five-Way Match against Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Champion Rhea Ripley for the title next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on After The Bell, Jax disclosed that she believes she would be the one to dethrone The Eradicator.

"So, I feel like all these girls going for the title. I definitely feel like I'm the one to dethrone Rhea. You know, she needs to be put in her place. (...) All it does is take one simple Banzai Drop off the top where I squish her and it's done," she said.

Four-time WWE champion was warned that Nia Jax would injure her. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.