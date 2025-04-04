39-year-old RAW star reveals he's wrestled only one match in WWE this year despite being involved with AJ Styles & Sami Zayn

A top WWE Superstar revealed that he only competed in one match this year for the sports entertainment juggernaut, despite being involved with major stars like AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.

The superstar is the 39-year-old Karrion Kross, who has been spotted in backstage segments with top names like Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles. The intention, of course, is for him to convince them to turn heel. The star was leading The Final Testament before The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were let go by the promotion.

In an interview with Fred Richani of TCS News Wrestling, Karrion Kross revealed that he only competed in one match in 2025:

"Oh no, I think I’ve had one now.

He quickly corrected himself, saying he had two matches, the first of which was for Future Stars of Wrestling in a Chris Bey Tribute show. It is technically true that he only competed in one match in WWE this year, which was a few days ago against Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event.

Kross, however, didn't necessarily view this in a negative light. He simply stated that it's the name of the game, and at the end of the day, it's a TV show he's on. That means that there needs to be segments, narratives, and stories to make matches mean something.

The road to WrestleMania has been unfortunate for Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross, while AJ Styles gears up.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 seems to have nothing in place for Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross. However, the same cannot be said for AJ Styles, who will enter his ninth WrestleMania, with Logan Paul likely being his opponent.

Sami Zayn has been active on Twitter/X, but following his Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, it looks like his successive streak of WrestleMania matches is over. This will mark the first WrestleMania in the 2020s that Sami Zayn will not compete in.

As for Karrion Kross, the road seems to be even more blank. As mentioned before, he has been in segments with superstars like AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, but the fact is that he hasn't been in any matches on RAW, let alone an event as big as WrestleMania.

Still, the fact that he lurks as a background figure could be a subtle hint that there are bigger things in play for him. For now, it seems like he's in the role of being the devil on the shoulder which results in superstars making bad or even evil choices. Time will tell what lies ahead for Karrion Kross.

With that said, WWE seems to have put intricate work into Kross' character, which takes some effort to notice.

