39-year-old star allegedly barged into Roman Reigns' locker room backstage at WWE show

Roman Reigns has been treated like a major superstar in WWE for years, even before he became The Tribal Chief. One piece of evidence behind this is his locker room, which has seemingly grown since his heel turn. It is even a part of his aura as the Head of the Table now.

So, if any WWE Superstar enters the room uninvited, Reigns is bound to get angry. However, we may never know his true reaction after Kevin Owens seemingly barged into The Bloodline's locker room backstage at a recent episode of SmackDown.

While filming Episode Two of "The OK Show" with Cathy Kelley, KO decided to go into enemy territory, thinking The Bloodline would not be in their locker room. However, all members of the Samoan faction were in there watching something. He promptly refused to head back, as he was seemingly not welcome to go in there.

Here is what Owens said after entering The Bloodline's locker room:

"That was a bad idea; they're all in there. I thought for sure they were gone. They are literally all in there; let's go. They hate me! There's like five of 'em. They were watching stuff; let's go. I am persona non grata in there. I don't even know that they noticed," Kevin Owens said. [6:47 - 7:12]

Check out the entire episode below:

This comes as no surprise, as there is no love lost between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. Funnily enough, Jey Uso's theme song was playing in the background. Main Event Jey Uso is probably the only Samoan family member KO is good friends with.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have been rivals in WWE for a long time

Kevin Owens may have been the most persistent out of every opponent Roman Reigns has faced since he became Universal Champion in 2020. He challenged The Tribal Chief three times in the first few months of his reign.

KO would return to the Universal Title picture at the 2023 Royal Rumble, as he and Reigns headlined the premium live event. Their bitter feud seemingly ended there, but after Sami Zayn turned babyface and reunited with Owens, he was back in his war against The Bloodline.

The two real-life best friends defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 and nearly helped Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns. Two months later, KO and Sami successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

