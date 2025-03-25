39-year-old star claims he was the 'good guy' in his feud with CM Punk despite being the heel

CM Punk's second tenure in WWE has been a success, even though he hasn't won championship gold since returning in November 2023. One of his rivals recently claimed in an interview that he was the real babyface of their feud, despite being booed by the crowd as a heel.

Punk's first real feud since returning to WWE was against Drew McIntyre, who made The Best in The World's life a living hell for several months. They clashed three times, with The Second City Saint winning a Strap Match and the Hell in a Cell Match to put an end to their story.

Speaking on the UNTAPPED podcast, The Scottish Psychopath felt that he was the real "good guy" in his rivalry with CM Punk. The 39-year-old even went as far as comparing his rival to infamous cult leader Charles Manson.

"Just take the time to profile my history and CM Punk's history, and the stories out there about us. Try to decide who's the good guy, who's the bad guy, who's telling the truth and who's lying. But our audience loved him; he's like a Charles Manson type character,'' he said.

Drew continued:

''He's so convincing; they still cheer for him, especially American audiences and that's what makes it interesting. I can go out there and tell the truth and tell my truth, and you can feel, ‘He's telling the truth.’ But they just, they love this other guy for whatever reason!'' [25:18-25:47]

Seth Rollins hypes up his WrestleMania 41 match against CM Punk and Roman Reigns

One of the biggest matches in this year's WrestleMania is the Triple Threat Match involving Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. There's still no update on what the winner could get, but The Visionary is already hyped up about the upcoming clash.

"I mean, you look at it, three of the biggest icons in the last 15, 20 years. I think there’s a lot of animosity between the three characters that you mentioned. Real animosity, I know, between myself and Punk and Roman and Punk. I’m really excited for it. You don’t really get the opportunity to do Triple Threat matches at WrestleMania very often," Rollins said on The Rich Eisen Show. [H/T: Fightful]

It's unclear if the Triple Threat Match will be the main event of Night One. The match has three of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster.

