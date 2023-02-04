39-year-old star fascinatingly opens up on CM Punk's possible WWE expectation (Exclusive)

The latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws featured some incredible insight from EC3, who opened up about every WWE star's aspirations while briefly also talking about what CM Punk might have expected when he left the company in 2014.

One of the primary topics of the Sportskeeda Wrestling show revolved around a handful of stars developing into brands that have transcended even WWE.

EC3 explained that almost every WWE Superstar would love to reach the level of popularity that eclipses the biggest wrestling organization in the world, and only a handful of names, such as The Rock and John Cena, have been able to achieve the feat.

Working for World Wrestling Entertainment wasn't always considered a great experience back when Vince McMahon was in charge, as several talents were miscast and couldn't reach their full potential on the main roster.

Carter explained that WWE has a little too much control over its superstars, and only those who have tasted superstardom have the power to reject ideas when they return. The former WWE superstar explained:

"The absolute dream (is) to be the person that makes it so high up the WWE where you leave on your own terms because you've had to deal with some bad writing. Some bad booking. Some bad attitude. Some terrible people. Some deception. You've had to deal with so much to get to a point in the WWE where you can leave on your own terms, succeed elsewhere, and know you can go back anytime, and you don't have to do what they are telling you to do. You are bigger than the brand. Kudos, congratulations. Unless I'm fully behind what we're doing, why would I do it?." [4:32 - 5:11]

Check out the entire video down below:

EC3 believes that CM Punk would have also expected to earn the status of being a bigger brand than WWE following his unceremonious exit.

Since quitting the promotion, CM Punk has gotten involved in Mixed Martial Arts and acting while also eventually returning to the ring for AEW, which unfortunately didn't quite end well for him.

EC3 added:

"I think that's what Punk wanted. I think he wanted to leave to eventually be able to come back so that he could say, 'Na, I don't want to do that!'" [6:23 - 6:30]

Former WWE star EC3 talks about the physical and mental struggles of being a professional wrestler

The former 24/7 Champion admitted that while CM Punk was physically in bad shape at the end of his WWE run, the star might have also been mentally affected like most other wrestlers.

EC3 said that talents are away from their families and on the road for the majority of the year, which can negatively impact their mindset. The former IMPACT World Champion spoke further from a booking standpoint and how the lack of good creative opportunities can frustrate wrestling stars.

Wrestlers having backstage friction with the writing team and the boss can result in a situation where there is only one option but to leave, according to EC3.

The 39-year-old star feels that the biggest mental obstacles for a professional wrestler arise when they are unhappy with their spot on the roster.

"The mental stigmata of not getting what you want and thinking you deserve or having to jump through so many hoops just to get an opportunity to show who you are, but it always gets pulled away," continued the former superstar. "Because if you have differences with the creative and the boss, it sometimes requires a meeting of the minds, but sometimes they want you to do something you don't want to do at all. But you have to do it, or you can leave, so you leave. Or you can do it and keep your job. I see that as the mental part." [From 6:37 onwards]

In case you missed it, EC3 also revealed a massive story about a warning he received from his former employer, and you can read all about it right here.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 14157 votes