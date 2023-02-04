"You might want to be careful" - WWE warned 4-time champion after he asked for permission to start his own app (Exclusive)

WWE is visibly a different place now under Triple H's creative control. However, things weren't the same during Vince McMahon's regime, as EC3 recently revealed how WWE reacted when he informed them about his personal project.

Ethan Carter III spent two topsy-turvy years in WWE as he was booked well initially in NXT before experiencing a forgettable run on the main roster. EC3 spent a lot of time on the sidelines due to a concussion and was eventually released from the company during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

During his time off, the versatile performer planned on developing a training and fitness application, which he saw as a potential revenue stream when he wasn't actively wrestling.

Here's what the former WWE star recalled on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"When I was starting my app, I was still there, under the radar and concussed. And they got word I was creating a training and fitness app that could provide, I don't know, maybe something to fall back on if there is a pandemic. You know, maybe fall back on in case they get hurt, and they can't wrestle anymore, or maybe something to fall back on in case they fire you during the pandemic." [11:57 - 12:18]

While EC3 had big ideas for his project. WWE, on the other hand, has historically not been too keen when talents pursue ventures outside the ring without their approval.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star recalled that when he approached company officials for permission regarding his fitness-based app, they responded with a stern warning and advised him against acting on his desires.

The four-time 24/7 champion continued:

"Like, heaven forbid, I use my time to do something like that. It was kind of like, in a sense, that I'm building it, and I asked for permission, which is always a mistake. 'I was thinking about starting this fitness app.' And they are like, 'Oh, you might want to be careful with that because of this and this.' I'm like, 'Okay!'" [12:19 -12:44]

Former WWE star EC3 on how talents making more money outside professional wrestling

The most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws revolved around wrestlers creating viable brands from their endeavors unrelated to wrestling.

EC3 noted that we're currently living in a "creator's economy" that offers people new opportunities to rake in good money. Recent history has proven that wrestlers have used platforms like Twitch to expand their online presence, and WWE hasn't always favored them going down that path.

Carter mentioned Mandy Rose's example and explained that professional wrestlers are no longer hesitant about leaving WWE, as they know there are other ways to maintain a healthy bank balance.

"It is a creator's economy as well. So there are other ways of making money. So they cracked down on the Twitches and the live streams and all these paid things. But then, if they're paying them more than the talent, the talent can tell you, like a Mandy,'I'm good!' Well, you're fired! I mean, that sucks because I really like what I do there, but I mean, best of luck to you as well! Having all those options is just another way they can't control you as much." [From 11:21 onwards]

