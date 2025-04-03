39-year-old star hints at sudden retirement from WWE

A popular WWE star has dropped a teaser about stepping away from in-ring competition that's sure to get fans talking. A few hours ago, RAW star Akira Tozawa hinted at calling it quits on his X account.

Tozawa has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. He spent the first decade of his career in Japan. Though he has never been a main event star in WWE, the Alpha Academy member has impressed fans with his comic timing and in-ring skills whenever the Triple H-led creative team has given him a chance to showcase them.

The 39-year-old star's most recent match on RAW was on February 24, 2025, when he lost to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a non-title bout. Tozawa got fans concerned recently when he posted a throwback picture of himself from his days in Dragon Gate and wrote that, maybe, it was time for him to step aside now.

"It's been 20 years since my first match. Maybe I've been doing this for too long...," Tozawa wrote.

Vince Russo was impressed with Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE RAW

A few weeks ago, on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo showered praise on Gunther's match against Akira Tozawa. The Alpha Academy member almost clinched a shocking victory that night.

Russo stated that Tozawa looked impressive even in defeat and went on to describe it as the best segment of that week's WWE RAW.

"I thought the Gunther and Tozawa segment was the best segment of the night. I thought this was done well. Again, you had Jey Uso coming out at the end and Gunther running, which I didn’t like, but I thought they did this very well with Tozawa," he said.

Tozawa and Otis' pairing has been fun to watch, and it remains to be seen if Triple H and Co. will push the duo into the tag team title picture down the line in WWE.

