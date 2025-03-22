39-year-old star's potential return to WWE after four years has been sabotaged, Vince Russo explains how (Exclusive)

A 39-year-old star looks set to return to WWE after nearly four years. However, Vince Russo listed a problem with how the company has promoted his return.

Ad

WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes on SmackDown, teasing the arrival of two stars. One of them looks to be Rey Fenix, who has reportedly signed a deal with the company. The other vignette (which shows the number four) is reportedly for Malakai Black. The Dutch star recently parted ways with AEW and is reportedly on his way back to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that vignettes are pretty useless when it comes to hyping the incoming stars, as they tell nothing about them.

Ad

Trending

"There were two vignettes on this show that did nothing for the person coming in. One of them was the number four. So, I am assuming the Fantastic Four is coming in. You’re showing me the number four, how is that supposed to get this guy over? Then they had the other guy, doing this [imitates potential Rey Fenix vignette]. He’s giving me this, oh Jay-Z is coming to WWE. Why are they wasting money on these vignettes that are not telling us anything about the talent coming in?" [ From 34:18 onwards]

Ad

Ad

It was recently confirmed by a report that the dark, mysterious vignettes are indeed for Malakai Black. The 39-year-old could return to the company on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback