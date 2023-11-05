39-year-old star subtly assisted Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel; looks set for heel turn

Logan Paul achieved a huge victory at WWE Crown Jewel as he defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Championship. However, a shocking name played a huge role in the Maverick's win which wasn't at first noticed by many.

Logan and Rey put on an enthralling match at the recently concluded WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia. During the match, the Maverick tried to use unfair means as he was handed brass knuckles by an associate. However, Rey knocked it out of his hands with a dropkick.

Later when the associate tried to hand the knuckles once again, he was stopped in his tracks by Santos Escobar who then chased away the aforementioned guy. However, Logan Paul still managed to grab the weapon and hit Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship.

A different camera angle has now shown that it was Escobar who subtly placed the knuckles within the YouTuber's range and thus cost his fellow LWO stablemate.

Check out the entire sequence in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It seems like the Hall of Famer will go after Santos after learning about his actions at WWE Crown Jewel. This also means that a new name is likely to step up to Logan Paul for the Star and Stripes title.

Do you think Rey will accuse Santos of helping his opponent on next week's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here