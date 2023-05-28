39-year-old superstar teases challenging Seth Rollins after he wins the World Heavyweight Championship

At Night of Champions, Seth Rollins became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. His fellow WWE star Santos Escobar has seemingly teased challenging for the new world championship.

Rollins defeated AJ Styles in the opening match of the night. He did so by hitting the Stomp after a back-and-forth contest. With the win, Rollins became the first superstar to hold the newly introduced World Heavyweight Title.

Taking to Twitter, Escobar reacted to Seth Rollins' win by tweeting the 'curious eyes' emoji. He has his sights set on The Visionary.

Check out Escobar's tweet and reaction to Rollins' win:

Escobar is currently a part of the newly reformed Latino World Order. The faction was brought back into existence by Rey Mysterio, who recruited the faction previously known as Legado Del Fantasma.

The newly formed LWO consists of Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Bad Bunny has also been associated with the group in the lead-up to his match against Damian Priest at Backlash.

Seth Rollins, who made history at Night of Champions, has stated that he will consistently appear on Monday Night RAW and defend the World Heavyweight Title. Escobar, however, is currently assigned to SmackDown, alongside the rest of the LWO.

Should Escobar challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below...

