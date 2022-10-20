Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters spoke about returning to WWE for a showdown with 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble.

In 2005, Chris Masters made his debut in WWE, where he performed the Master Lock Challenge as he put superstars in his signature move until they were able to break the hold. Interestingly, Bobby Lashley was the first person to complete the Master Lock Challenge.

After Bobby Lashley's second return to the company, he adapted the Full Nelson and called it the Hurt Lock, which led him to his first WWE Championship win. Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Chris Masters spoke about returning to WWE at Royal Rumble for a showdown between Master Lock and the Hurt Lock:

"I know as wrestling fans, we’re always looking for that ‘Oh shit’ moment. We’re always looking for that moment where if you’ve got your wrestling friends, you’re gonna be hitting them on the shoulder and be like, ‘Woah!’ I kind of felt like if Bobby Lashley was in the Rumble and he’s working that [Hurt Lock], and you get that countdown and you hit the OG Masterpiece theme, you’re gonna have a moment. Maybe not for the younger fans, although a lot of them do still remember it." [H/T - Fightful]

Both superstars made their careers out of Full Nelson. Fans are intrigued as they want to know which superstar is superior in performing the move.

Chris Masters hopes he can get a Master Lock vs. Bobby Lashley's Hurt Lock moment in WWE

In 2006, Chris Masters and Carlito were a tag team and went on to challenge Kane and Big Show for the World Tag Team Championship but failed. A few years later, they were released from WWE.

Ever since Lashley began using the Hurt Lock, fans have debated as to which superstar's version of the move is superior. Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Masters stated that he wants to face The Almighty inside the WWE ring and settle the debate for the fans:

"Let’s give them this moment because everyone’s always on Twitter and Instagram talking about the Masterlock and [the] Hurt Lock. Bobby and me obviously know each other real well, and I just felt like it would be a cool moment. I still hope, cross my fingers that we can make that moment happen." [H/T - Fightful]

It's been over a decade since Masters has wrestled for the company. Bobby Lashley is currently busy feuding with Brock Lesnar, who he will face at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Who's Full Nelson is better? Masters or Lashley? Sound off in the comment section below.

