39-year-old top WWE star has been an unlikable babyface for years, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE currently has many top babyfaces in the company, ranging from megastars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Randy Orton to performers like Sami Zayn and Jey Uso who have become massive crowd favorites. One such talent was recently called unlikable by former WWE employee Vince Russo.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo responded to a fan who claimed that Cody Rhodes was gradually becoming unlikable as a babyface. Russo said that the 39-year-old had been a despicable face for years.

"Just now? I think he's [Cody Rhodes] been an unlikable babyface for years, bro," Russo said. [From 27:18 onwards]

You can watch the full video below.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Trending

Ever since The American Nightmare returned to the company, he has been treated like a star by the Triple H-led creative team. Fans love seeing him on screen, and both his Royal Rumble wins were met with huge cheers from the crowd.

At WrestleMania XL, fans started an online movement to prevent The Rock from replacing Cody Rhodes in a world title match against Roman Reigns. Viewers reacted positively when Rhodes dethroned Reigns last year.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!