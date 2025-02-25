  • home icon
  39-year-old wrestling veteran loses first WWE match on RAW 

39-year-old wrestling veteran loses first WWE match on RAW 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 25, 2025 02:39 GMT
This was this WWE star
This was this WWE star's first loss (Image via WWE on X)

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Penta collided with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat match. He has been feuding with both stars for several weeks now, and the two heels have also had issues with each other.

The former TNA World Champion made his WWE debut back in January, and he hasn't lost a match since then. He was close to getting another victory on the red brand this week, but his opportunity was stolen.

After the bell rang, The Bruiserweight immediately hit Ludwig Kaiser with an enziguri. Penta took out Pete Dunne with a hurricanrana, and Kaiser rolled up the latter for a two-count. The Mexican star hit a backstabber and Dunne took out Kaiser with a knee off the apron at ringside.

Penta took down both of his opponents with a slingblade, and Dunne planted Penta with the Bitter End. He went for the cover, but Ludwig Kaiser broke up the pin.

The 39-year-old spiked Pete Dunne with the Mexican Destroyer and did the Sacrifice. Finally, the Mexican star hit the Penta Driver, but Ludwig Kaiser tossed him out of the ring. Kaiser pinned Dunne and won the match. This was Penta's first loss in WWE.

Edited by Neda Ali
