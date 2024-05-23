39-year-old WWE champion credits Hardy Boyz and Hall of Famer for influencing his journey

The Hardy Boyz, Matt, and Jeff Hardy were known for their daredevil stunts and high-flying moves during their time in WWE. Ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Sami Zayn has revealed that it was The Hardy Boyz and Hall of Famer Mick Foley who sparked his passion for the squared circle.

The Underdog from the Underground secured a big win over Gunther at WrestleMania 40 and dethroned him for the Intercontinental Championship. Sami successfully defended his championship against Chad Gable in Montreal on WWE RAW. However, the Alpha Academy member snapped and turned heel on the 39-year-old star.

Following the build-up and animosity on the red brand show, Zayn is set to defend his title against Bronson Reed and Gable in a Triple Threat Match at King and Queen of the Ring. Before the premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome on May 25, the WWE Intercontinental Champion had a chat with the Arab News and spoke about the inspiration and evolution of his pro wrestling career.

Being a fan of the sport, Sami Zayn shared that The Hardy Boyz in particular, and the former WWE Champion Mick Foley had a lasting impact and left an indelible mark on him.

"Because they had stories that, in some ways, I could really relate to: They started in their backyard and then they got trained. It just seemed like a more attainable route to get there. I think they kind of opened my eyes in that way," he said. [H/T: Arab News]

Wrestling veteran believes WWE star could be a major heel if he defeats Sami Zayn for the title

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter recently commented on the singles heel run of the former NXT North American Champion, Bronson Reed, after the upcoming PLE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter noted that Bronson Reed defeating Sami Zayn for the IC Title would make him a great heel following the King and Queen of the Ring.

"He reminds me of Crusher Blackwell. He has got that, you know he can fly, he can do a little of everything. He is more agile and he is a bit more talented. You know, he is more of a modern day type of wrestler and I think he can be a major heel with that Intercontinental belt," said Apter.

You can check out the full video below:

The WWE Universe has to wait and see if Sami Zayn retains his title or it could be an ignition to Reed's singles run as a champion on the main roster following the Saudi Arabia show.