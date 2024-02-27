39-year-old WWE star doesn't allow his son to watch Logan Paul and Jake Paul's YouTube channels

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar has prohibited his son from watching Logan Paul and Jake Paul's content on their YouTube channels.

It won't be a stretch to say that Paul is one of the most controversial entities in the entertainment world today. Nevertheless, the Maverick boasts a massive fan following, which he brought with him to WWE. He is one of the most exciting acts in the Stamford-based company today.

Kevin Owens, who lost to Logan Paul in a United States Championship match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, recently spoke with Submission Radio about his rivalry with the Maverick. The Prizefighter revealed that he told his son years ago that he was not allowed to watch Logan and Jake Paul's content on YouTube.

“When Owen started watching YouTube, I told him, 'The one thing you’re not allowed to watch is Logan or Jake Paul.' I found them extremely aggravating, and I didn’t want to hear their voices coming out of his iPad. Thankfully, to this day, he still won’t watch them, so I’m doing pretty good,” Kevin Owens said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

You can watch the video below:

What the future has in store for The Prizefighter remains to be seen.

Kevin Owens on his feud with Logan Paul in WWE

Kevin Owens does not seem interested in feuding with Logan Paul in WWE for long. In a recent interview with The West Sport, The Prizefighter said that the Maverick was extremely aggravating and annoying and that he just could not wait for their feud to be over.

"[Logan Paul is] extremely aggravating and stressful and annoying and just, I can't wait for it to be over and I just want to get away from him for as long as I can. He's an unbearable human being. Any chance I get to beat the hell out of him, I'm happy. So if that's what I get to do... If the price to pay is being around him, but the reward is getting to beat the hell out of him, then I can tolerate it. But, I'm going to hopefully take his title and move on."

It would be interesting to hear what Logan has to say in response to Kevin Owens not allowing his son to watch his YouTube content. The Maverick certainly won't be happy with Owens' comments.

Did Owens do the right thing by prohibiting his son from watching Paul's content? Sound off in the comments section below!