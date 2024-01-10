39-year-old WWE star has a bold four-word message for Rhea Ripley 

There are two premium live event stops ahead of the biggest professional wrestling show of the year - WrestleMania - and one of them is scheduled to emanate from WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's home turf.

The Aussie will fly to the land down under next month for Elimination Chamber: Perth.

It seems WWE is slowly building towards a one-on-one clash between Ripley and Nia Jax. While nothing is confirmed yet, their promo this past Monday night may have been a hint at what the immediate future looks like for The Eradicator. Nia Jax took to Instagram in what appears to be a message to Rhea Ripley:

"Out Alpha the Alpha," wrote Jax.

The Judgment Day also presently holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, a reign that may be in jeopardy as on the same show, a new pair of challengers emerged. Read more here.

Who is next in line to face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship?

Nia Jax knocked The Man out cold on RAW: Day 1, before scoring the pinfall victory. The Irish star has confirmed her Royal Rumble entry, albeit much like most other superstars on the roster, her Road to WrestleMania is also ambiguous.

Be that as it may, Ripley is looking forward to a future match with Becky Lynch. Moreover, the Aussie wants it to happen at the Show of Shows this year:

“And if it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I, I invite that challenge...I would like to see what the outcome would be. I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge," Ripley told India Today in the fall of 2023.

In a turn of events, it is Nia Jax who prevailed in her match against Lynch. Triple H and Co. seemingly have plans for the 39-year-old to challenge Mami sooner rather than later. So far though, only two titles (both from SmackDown) are booked to be defended at the Royal Rumble.

