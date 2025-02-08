  • home icon
  • 39-year-old WWE star joins CM Punk and John Cena in the Elimination Chamber match after qualifying on SmackDown

39-year-old WWE star joins CM Punk and John Cena in the Elimination Chamber match after qualifying on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 08, 2025 04:19 GMT
A triple threat match took place on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to determine who would join CM Punk and John Cena in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The three competitors were Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso.

The Megastar hit Big Jim with several kicks in the corner. The latter hit the former with a few chops before kicking him in the mid-section. The Scottish Warrior stomped LA Knight several times, and Jimmy Uso dropped Drew McIntyre with a Samoan Drop.

He went for the cover, but Knight broke it up. The latter spiked Jimmy Uso with a snap powerslam, and McIntyre tossed both WWE stars across the ring with a suplex throw. He then hit LA Knight with a belly-to-belly suplex. Big Jim wiped out McIntyre with a suicide dive. LA slammed Drew's head on the announce table several times and did the same thing to Jimmy Uso.

LA Knight and Drew McIntyre exchanged chops, and The Megastar hit a DDT. LA Knight then did an elbow drop off the top rope. The former WWE Champion went for a Claymore but ran into a superkick by Jimmy. The OG Bloodline member performed a splash and went for the cover, but Drew pulled the referee out of the ring. The 39-year-old hit LA with a Claymore from behind and pinned him to win the match.

Edited by Angana Roy
