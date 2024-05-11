39-year-old WWE star makes SmackDown in-ring return after 336 days; suffers another defeat

A former United States Champion competed on SmackDown for the first time this year during the latest episode. The person in question is Baron Corbin, who collided with Carmelo Hayes in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

The two stars were a part of NXT but were drafted to the blue brand during the WWE Draft. The last time Corbin competed on SmackDown was on June 9, 2023, when he faced Pete Dunne in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. He was defeated in under two minutes. The first round of this week's King of the Ring tournament kicked off with Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes.

During the match, The Lone Wolf, who returned to the blue brand after 336 days, nailed Melo with a Fisherman's Suplex and got a two-count. Hayes hit him with a springboard clothesline and a gutbuster for another two-count. Corbin went for the Deep Six, but Carmelo Hayes evaded it. The 39-year-old then planted the latter with a Death Valley Driver, followed by a brainbuster, and got a two-count.

Expand Tweet

Melo hit Baron Corbin with a Codebreaker off the top rope and the Big Shot but missed Nothing But Net. Corbin slammed him in the corner, hitting a lariat and a cutter, but Melo kicked out. Carmelo Hayes went for a quick cover and got the three count, thus giving him the victory.

Are you happy to see Corbin back on SmackDown?

