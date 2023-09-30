39-year-old WWE star unsuccessfully challenges Rey Mysterio for the United States Title on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio successfully defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar. Both superstars are part of the LWO, including Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.

After some back and forth in the ring, Santos hit The Master of the 619 with an impactful move for a two-count. Rey nailed the former with a tornado DDT and followed it up with a splash off the ropes to the outside. He then hit a seated senton off the top rope and a crossbody, which also seemed to have affected him.

The former WWE Champion went for the 619, but he was caught with a superkick, sending him out of the ring. Escobar then hit a suicide dive and moonsault off the barricade. Back in the ring, Santos hit Rey with two Meteoras in the corner and an enzuigiri. He then took down the champion with hurricanrana off the turnbuckles.

Santos Escobar then performed a springboard splash two count. Later on, Rey Mysterio went for a splash as well but missed. Escobar hit Mysterio with a torture rack backbreaker for a two-count.

Rey Mysterio went for the 619 and tried to hit the splash, but Escobar got up. Ultimately, Santos Escobar attempted to go for the Phantom Driver, but the WWE Hall of Famer rolled him up to win the match. After the match, Rey and Santos were attacked by The Street Profits.

