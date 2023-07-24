39-year-old WWE Superstar comforts crying young fan in heartwarming video

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar comforted an upset young fan at a recent meet and greet in Mexico City.

Latino World Order's Santos Escobar is in line for a huge match this Friday on SmackDown. He will be battling his fellow LWO stablemate, Rey Mysterio, in the finals of the United States Championship Invitational. The winner of the match will go on to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Santos Escobar took it upon himself to comfort a young wrestling fan at a meet and greet in Mexico City. The child was overwhelmed by getting to meet his favorite superstars, and Escobar picked him up.

Escobar placed the child next to Charlotte Flair and Cody Rhodes on the ring apron. Flair can be seen wiping away some of the kid's tears as he pulled himself together in the heartwarming video below.

WWE star Santos Escobar says LWO is looking for more members

The LWO faction on WWE SmackDown is comprised of Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. However, Escobar recently disclosed that the faction is open to adding more members.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of Money in the Bank, Escobar shared that LWO has already brought in surprises such as Carlito and Savio Vega at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. He added that the LWO will be looking for more members, but the WWE Universe will have to stay tuned to find out who will join the group.

"You see, that's the thing. LWO just keeps bringing in the surprises. I'll bring you back to Puerto Rico, Backlash. Bad Bunny is huge. He's huge, and that's just a token of what LWO means these days. We had Bad Bunny; we had Carlito; we had Savio Vega; we had everyone else. So to answer your question, can someone or could join? Absolutely. Who? Stay tuned," said Santos Escobar. [From 01:48 - 02:20]

Escobar will have to go through his mentor, Rey Mysterio, this Friday on SmackDown to earn a shot at the United States Championship. It will be interesting to see which LWO member emerges victorious to earn a title match against Austin Theory.

