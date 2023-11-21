39-year-old WWE Superstar has cryptic reaction after Cody Rhodes hints at bringing back an "old friend"

WWE star Ivar has reacted to an interesting backstage segment from the latest episode of RAW, the final show before Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

The segment featured Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso discussing who their fifth partner may be. The American Nightmare mentioned that he has an "old friend" who could come through for them.

Zayn and Rollins also mentioned that they have ideas for the mystery partner. Rhodes' teaser has led to an increase in speculation on big names returning at Survivor Series, like CM Punk or Randy Orton.

Ivar of The Viking Raiders took to Twitter to join in on reacting to the trending segment. His "eyes emoji" response can be seen below:

It appears the fifth man could be revealed on tonight's episode of RAW. Orton and Punk have been rumored for Survivor Series, but tonight's teaser on RAW has led to other names being discussed, such as Matt Cardona.

The former Zack Ryder is good friends with the son of Dusty Rhodes and has been open to a WWE return for some time.

Who do you think will be the mystery man for WarGames? Sound off in the comments below.

