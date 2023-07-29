39-year-old WWE Superstar gives Rey Mysterio new mask ahead of SmackDown

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar has presented Rey Mysterio with a special mask ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 4-Way match last week to punch his ticket to the finals of the United States Championship Invitational tournament tonight. Mysterio will be battling his LWO stablemate, Santos Escobar, tonight on SmackDown and the winner will earn a United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

Ahead of this week's episode of the blue brand, WWE uploaded a video on social media of Mysterio and Escobar backstage. In the video, Santos Escobar approached the Hall of Famer and presented him with a new mask.

"I want this to be a surprise. This a fusion of Fantasma (Legado Del Fantasma) and Rey Mysterio. The past few months have been the best months of my life. You've changed my life, you've changed my path. This is how I show respect, admiration, and love," said Santos Escobar. [From 00:19 - 00:42]

WWE @WWE



Ahead of what will be a memorable night for the LWO, @EscobarWWE presents @reymysterio with a special mask as a token of his appreciation.



#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/id1TZNb9Ei “Win or lose, we do it for our people.”Ahead of what will be a memorable night for the LWO, @EscobarWWE presents @reymysterio with a special mask as a token of his appreciation.

Rey Mysterio reacts to Santos Escobar's gesture ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar plan on competing against each other with honor tonight on SmackDown.

After Escobar presented him with the special mask ahead of tonight's show, Mysterio wanted to make sure Escobar's head was in the right place. The 48-year-old noted that his focus is on winning the match, and wants Escobar to do the same.

"Before or after the match, I am going to make sure this (the mask) is mine. I want to make sure that your head is on straight, and that your focus is completely on winning, just like mine is. Win or lose, we do it for our people. LWO. [From 00:58 - 01:15]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



He will now go on to face Santos Escobar in the final of the U.S Championship Invitational



#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/fbsVt0sGRt REY MYSTERIO WINS!He will now go on to face Santos Escobar in the final of the U.S Championship Invitational

Mysterio appeared on WWE's The Bump this week and said that "LWO is going to be on top" no matter who wins tonight's match on SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see which member of the faction emerges victorious tonight and earns a United States Championship match against Austin Theory down the line.

Which superstar are you rooting for in the finals of the United States Championship Invitational tonight on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023