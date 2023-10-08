39-year-old WWE Superstar hints first World Championship run in two-decade-long career following Fastlane

Seth Rollins was barely able to survive the Last Man Standing Match against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane, but it appears that he already has a new challenger.

Following Erik's injury a few weeks ago, WWE has been pushing Ivar as a singles star, and recent reports suggested that this will continue whilst Erik is sidelined.

Following the match, Ivar has seemingly already staked his claim on the World Heavyweight Championship, sharing the following update.

Will Ivar challenge Seth Rollins?

There is now just over three weeks before the company makes the trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. This means that it's likely that this could be the place for these two men to collide for the title.

What state is Seth Rollins in following WWE Fastlane?

Seth Rollins had revealed his back injury ahead of his sereis of matches against Nakamura, and throughout the bout at Fastlane, the former champion ensured that he targetted the injury as much as possible.

Rollins was able to pick up the win, when after delivering a Falcon Arrow through a table, he picked himself up faster than Nakamura to beat the ten-count. The Architect was, however, in prime position for a cash-in, but Rhea Ripley had earlier convinced Damian Priest to not use the contract and cash it in.

Rollins could now take a few weeks off to heal up following what was a brutal match last night, and that would allow Ivar to continue to rise through the ranks and prove that he deserves a shot at the champion.

Nakamura's feud with Rollins should now be over following their Last Man Standing Match, which leaves him open to new challengers heading into Crown Jewel and Survivor Series, which is the final event of the year, next month.

