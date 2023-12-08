39-year-old WWE Superstar hints at being Gunther's next challenger

WWE Superstar Ivar recently responded to Gunther's message on social media.

Gunther has emerged as an undeniable force since stepping onto the main roster. As the leader of Imperium, he has decisively defeated every single challenger, marking a record-breaking reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General recently shared a video on Twitter asking, "Who is next?" The Viking Raiders member Ivar responded to the post with an emoji, possibly hinting at being Gunther's upcoming challenger.

"👀," Ivar wrote.

Check out Ivar's tweet below:

Ivar has been impressive during his current run as a singles competitor. The 39-year-old was last seen in action a few weeks ago during a singles match against Bronson Reed.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Brock Lesnar will challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40

Gunther has not been pinned since being called up to the main roster. He has gone on to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, and it appears there's no end in sight for his dominant run.

As per Bully Ray, The Ring General might encounter his most formidable challenge at next year's WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar.

On his Busted Open podcast, Ray speculated that The Beast Incarnate, known for ending The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania win streak, could be the one to halt Gunther's reign.

"I think we're getting GUNTHER and Brock at WrestleMania. Because when Brock looks at GUNTHER, he's gonna be able to talk about 'Taker's streak, and ending a streak. Brock is going to be able to remind GUNTHER that, 'I'm the one who put the one in 21 and one, so at WrestleMania, I'm defeating you,'" Bully Ray said.

It will be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate comes back in order to dethrone The Ring General.

Would you like to see Ivar challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

