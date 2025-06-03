39-year-old WWE Superstar is never going to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, believes Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE Money in the Bank is around the corner, and the rumor mill is abuzz with speculations on who could win the prestigious matches this time. While Karrion Kross is not in the bout, fans have been advocating for him to get a significant push. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not believe that the Herald of Doomsday will ever get a chance to win the MITB briefcase.

Kross has impressed fans and critics alike with his recent work, and many are in favor of him getting more screen time and being placed in more notable storylines. However, the former NXT Champion has once again been left off the Money in the Bank match card.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he wishes WWE would give Karrion Kross more creative freedom and even let him win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, the wrestling veteran believes that it would never happen.

"I wish, but it's never gonna happen." [From 52:04 onwards]

Karrion Kross was present on WWE RAW last night, where he tried to get into Sami Zayn's head. It's still unclear what the Herald of Doomsday is planning when it comes to Zayn.

