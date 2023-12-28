39-year-old WWE Superstar publicly shares name of devastating move ahead of RAW Day 1

A WWE Superstar publicly shared the name of his devastating move ahead of the upcoming Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Ivar.

On the December 18 edition of WWE's Monday Night Show, the newest member of Alpha Academy, Akira Tozawa, requested Adam Pearce a match against Ivar. The RAW General Manager accepted his request, and the bout was officially scheduled for later that night.

Tozawa looked to gain an advantage early on in the match as he surprised his opponent with some quick moves. However, it did not take long for Ivar to make a comeback and dismantle the former 24/7 Champion. He secured the win after a Mark Henry-esque World's Strongest Slam from the top rope.

Ivar recently took to Instagram to post a short clip from his match against Akira Tozawa. In the video, the Viking Raider can be seen planting his opponent with a devastating spin kick. He also shared the name of the move he has been doing for a long time in the captions:

"Spin Kick of Doom Established 2001," he wrote.

Ivar's win against Tozawa came following a loss against Bronson Reed in a highly entertaining match. It will be interesting to see if we get to see the two compete against each other once again or not. Other members of the Alpha Academy might also challenge the Viking Raider as he decimated Tozawa.

Bill Apter wishes to see two WWE RAW Superstars compete at WrestleMania

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter seems to have taken a liking for two RAW Superstars. The names in question are Bronson Reed and Ivar.

Both the performers have impressed everyone lately with their in-ring abilities. The two wrestlers have recently faced each other on two separate occasions. Their first match ended in a double count-out, while Reed won their second fight as he hit his opponent with a superplex.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Bill Apter praised the two superstars for their in-ring capabilities. The veteran journalist stated his desire to see the two compete at WrestleMania:

"You know what I wanna see at WrestleMania? I wanna see the third confrontation between Bronson Reed and Ivar, the viking raider. They've put on two incredible matches, I can't get enough of their matches. Doesn't matter who wins or loses," Bill Apter said.

Would you like to see Bronson Reed and Ivar square off inside the WWE ring at The Show of Shows?