Two WWE Superstars deserve a blockbuster match at WrestleMania, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania is the grandest stage of all in the pro-wrestling business, and Bill Apter believes two Superstars have done enough to deserve a match at the event.

The two Superstars in question are The Viking Raider Ivar and Big Bronson Reed. While both of them are massive in terms of their size, they have also displayed surprising agility along with commendable strength during their matches. In recent times, Bronson and Ivar have faced off twice, with the first ending in a double countout and the second ending in Bronson's victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter heaped praise on the two heavyweights for their in-ring talent. The veteran journalist also claimed that Bronson Reed and Ivar were skilled enough to have a match at WWE WrestleMania:

"You know what I wanna see at WrestleMania? I wanna see the third confrontation between Bronson Reed and Ivar, the viking raider. They've put on two incredible matches, I can't get enough of their matches. Doesn't matter who wins or loses." [2:14 onwards]

Vince Russo was not impressed with the match on WWE RAW

While Bronson Reed and Ivar are quite talented, the lack of character developement hurt the credibility of the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Vince Russo criticized the lack of buildup to the match, which was a major factor in garnering less interest in the outcome:

“Why do we want either one of these guys to win or lose bro? Like, that’s the thing, zero character development whatsoever,” Vince Russo said. [45:55 - 46:05]

You can check out the full episode here:

Whether WWE will develop their storyline to have a match at WrestleMania or not, is something only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive videos.