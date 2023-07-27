39-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message ahead of stablemate's rare singles match

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will feature a one-on-one match between Karrion Kross and O.C. member Karl Anderson.

For weeks, AJ Styles has been feuding with Kross and even defeated the former NXT Champion on a recent edition of SmackDown. However, Kross' rivalry with The O.C. seems far from over, as he single-handedly attacked The Good Brothers backstage.

Taking to Instagram, Luke Gallows hyped Anderson's return to in-ring action on this week's SmackDown.

"This Friday Night on #Smackdown live from #NewOrleans ….#MachineGun is back!! Remind them who we are #FamousHoot #OC #GoodBrothers @machinegunka @miayimofficial @ajstylesp1," wrote Gallows.

Check out the 39-year-old's post dedicated to The Machine Gun:

WWE star Karl Anderson put Karrion Kross on notice during a backstage interview

During a backstage interview, Karl Anderson warned Karrion Kross, claiming he wasn't intimidated by the latter and Scarlett.

Speaking on SmackDown Lowdown, Anderson mentioned that he was looking for retribution on behalf of The O.C. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said:

"No, no, see, AJ Styles wasn't the one that got attacked from behind last week. AJ Styles wasn't the one that got choked out last week. See Karrion Kross, I'm talking to you. I'm almost excited with what you did because that's opened up something inside of me that I haven't felt in a long time. Karrion Kross, you can say this, and you can say that, man, but you don't realize what you just started."

Anderson further stated that The O.C. won't be hunted.

"The O.C. will never be hunted. We are the hunters. Karrion Kross, I'll see you next week."

The Machine Gun's last televised WWE match was a Gauntlet Tag Team Match on SmackDown when he teamed up with Gallows.

