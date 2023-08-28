4-time champion announces return in 12 days at wrestling event

An Impact Wrestling star recently took to Twitter to announce her return in 12 days. The star in question is four-time Impact champion Jordynne Grace.

On January 13, 2023, Grace went in a bout against former WWE star Mickie James in a Title vs. Career match. James came out victorious to save her career but had to vacate the Impact Knockouts World Championship due to an injury.

After that, Jordynne Grace faced off against Deonna Purrazzo for the vacated title, but she lost. Following her loss, the 27-year-old teamed up with Purrazzo on a few occasions alongside Trinity. However, Grace's contract expired in May, and she decided not to renew it.

Since then, there have been speculations about her return to IMPACT. She recently broke her silence by posting a video on Twitter with a caption to let everyone know that she is coming back in 12 days.

You can check out her tweet below:

IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace recently expressed her wish to face Rhea Ripley

In a recent interview with Fightful, Grace was asked who she would want to face from a different wrestling promotion. She said that she would love to wrestle WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley because she believes The Eradicator is awesome.

"I would love to wrestle Rhea Ripley from the WWE. I feel like her transformation is insane, she kinda went from looking like a Barbie doll to looking like this really bad b**ch and I think she's awesome," she said.

Jordynne Grace has been one of the most successful stars. She has already won the Impact Digital Media Championship Tournament once, the Knockouts World Championship twice, and the Knockouts Tag Team Championship once.

She will now be looking to add more accolades to her already-stacked accomplishments.

